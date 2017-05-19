City-wide code enforcement sweeps underway in Gautier

They call it "Nature's Playground", but in recent years parts of Gautier have been losing the beauty that gained the city its nickname.

With that in mind, the city announced this week that officials will be doing a city-wide code enforcement sweep to address any and all violations that currently exist.

"They should have done something like this a long time ago. I suggested, more than once, and previous administrations that they could put a press release out, that's not hard to do, of the UDO, code enforcement, what we're going to do," resident Bill Rushing said.

Rushing is a resident of the Northwood Hills subdivision and has called Gautier home for more than four decades. He says on weekends, his neighborhood looks more like a parking lot.

"People just don't keep their property up. They park their cars wherever in their yards. On weekends, it's like car auctions out here with so many in the yards," he said.

Dorothy Dunning is also a long time resident of Northwood Hills. For her, it's not just the cars in yards, but the way people are using their properties.

"I do not believe in having a business in your residence home; You just shouldn't do it. If you want a business, you go to the business area. It shouldn't be in your home," said Dunning.

Some residents point to vacant lots with trailers and cars parked on them that are hurting property values.

"I don't think that cars should be parked on the street. I don't think that cars should be parked on the grass. I don't think they should be and I think the city should enforce them," Dunning said, "Keep them from parking on the grass. Because what it does, it makes the value of your home go down."

Both Ward 4 Councilman Rusty Anderson and Ward 5 Councilman Adam Colledge say since there is no Home Owner's Association, it falls on the city to enforce the code, which is why the enforcement sweep is now in action. It's a move both Rushing and Dunning favor.

According to the city's announcement, new violations will receive a warning notice with a specific time frame to correct the issue. Previous violators could receive a court summons depending on the severity of the offense.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.