Suspect arrested in Gulfport double homicide

Police arrest a man in connection with the deaths of two people at an apartment complex.

Torre Mandrell Clark, 35, is facing two counts of first degree murder. Police say he is responsible for the homicides of Terry Singleton and Fredrick Robinson. Both men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on May 13 at the Reserve Apartments on Three Rivers Road.

An investigation by several law enforcement agencies led authorities to identify Clark as the suspect in both homicides. They obtained an arrest warrant charging Clark with two counts of first degree murder. Members of the U.S. Marshall's Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Clark without incident shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night at the Rodeway Inn in Meridian.

Clark will be taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility, where he will be held in lieu of $2,000,000 bond.

