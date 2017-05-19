Biloxi VA director accepts position in TX

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System will soon have a new director. The current director, Anthony Dawson, is moving to Texas to oversee the Houston VA.

Dawson has spent nearly 30 years serving veterans across the country. He took over as director of the Biloxi VA in 2012.

“Coming home to serve veterans along the Gulf Coast, an area where I grew up, has been a tremendous honor for me over the last five years,” said Dawson, an Alabama native. “I’ve met and worked with a lot of outstanding people, and I truly appreciate the support the community, elected officials, and the media has given to the GCVHCS during my tenure.”

The recruitment process is underway for a new director.

