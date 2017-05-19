Pearl River Central falls to Oxford 9-2, 5A State Championship o - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pearl River Central falls to Oxford 9-2, 5A State Championship on the line Saturday night

Pearl River Central prepares for their 5A South State contest against Hattiesburg Pearl River Central prepares for their 5A South State contest against Hattiesburg
PEARL, MS (WLOX) -

Pearl River Central struck first but couldn't hang on, as the Blue Devils fall 9-2 to Oxford in game two of the 5A State Championship Series. With the series now tied at one apiece, Pearl River Central and Oxford face off Saturday at 7 pm with the state title on the line.

In the bottom of the first, Blue Devil sophomore and Ole Miss commit Hayden Dunhurst knocked an RBI single to right, scoring Tristan Schlottman to give PRC the 1-0 lead. However, the Chargers went on to score four runs in the 4th and didn't look back.

"That's high school baseball," PRC head coach Neil Walther said. "That's just gonna happen every once in a while. What we can't do is we can't let it affect us up at the plate. I thought that we had our chins in our chest a little bit and kinda feeling bad for ourselves, and that can't happen. I feel like if we change that, we (ought to) be alright for tomorrow."

In Walther's ten years as head coach at Pearl River Central, the Blue Devils boast a 9-0 record in game three playoff situations. These Blue Devils certainly hope that record improves to 10-0 tomorrow, as they go after their first state championship in program history.

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Pearl River Central falls to Oxford 9-2, 5A State Championship on the line Saturday night

    Pearl River Central falls to Oxford 9-2, 5A State Championship on the line Saturday night

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:15:00 GMT
    Pearl River Central prepares for their 5A South State contest against HattiesburgPearl River Central prepares for their 5A South State contest against Hattiesburg
    Pearl River Central struck first but couldn't hang on, as the Blue Devils fall 9-2 to Oxford in game two of the 5A State Championship Series. With the series now tied at one apiece, Pearl River Central and Oxford face off Saturday at 7 pm with the state title on the line. In the bottom of the first, Blue Devil sophomore and Ole Miss commit Hayden Dunhurst knocked an RBI single to right, scoring Tristan Schlottman to give PRC the 1-0 lead. However, the Chargers went on to score four r...More >>
    Pearl River Central struck first but couldn't hang on, as the Blue Devils fall 9-2 to Oxford in game two of the 5A State Championship Series. With the series now tied at one apiece, Pearl River Central and Oxford face off Saturday at 7 pm with the state title on the line. In the bottom of the first, Blue Devil sophomore and Ole Miss commit Hayden Dunhurst knocked an RBI single to right, scoring Tristan Schlottman to give PRC the 1-0 lead. However, the Chargers went on to score four r...More >>

  • Gulfport wins extra innings thriller over Tupelo 4-3, force game three to decide championship

    Gulfport wins extra innings thriller over Tupelo 4-3, force game three to decide championship

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:40:27 GMT
    Admirals celebrate their win in game two (Courtesy: WTVA)Admirals celebrate their win in game two (Courtesy: WTVA)
    For the second straight game, Gulfport and Tupelo tussled into extra innings in the 6A South State Championship series. Thanks to a walk-off run on a throwing error, the Admirals survive with a 4-3 victory in the ninth inning of Game 2. Game 3 set for Saturday at 4 pm.  More >>
    For the second straight game, Gulfport and Tupelo tussled into extra innings in the 6A South State Championship series. Thanks to a walk-off run on a throwing error, the Admirals survive with a 4-3 victory in the ninth inning of Game 2. Game 3 set for Saturday at 4 pm.  More >>

  • Pearl River Central back home, enjoying break in state championship action

    Pearl River Central back home, enjoying break in state championship action

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:37:51 GMT
    Pearl River Central back home practicing in between games one and two of the 2017 5A State Championship series.Pearl River Central back home practicing in between games one and two of the 2017 5A State Championship series.
    Even after getting back from Trustmark Park around 1 am Wednesday, the Pearl River Central Blue Devils refuse to rest on their laurels as they get in a light practice on their home turf in Carriere.  "We're never satisfied," said Pearl River Central sophomore and Ole Miss commit Hayden Dunhurst. "We're always working hard and we gotta love it man, we love what we do, we love each other, and we put our boys first." With the program's first ever Sout...More >>
    Even after getting back from Trustmark Park around 1 am Wednesday, the Pearl River Central Blue Devils refuse to rest on their laurels as they get in a light practice on their home turf in Carriere.  "We're never satisfied," said Pearl River Central sophomore and Ole Miss commit Hayden Dunhurst. "We're always working hard and we gotta love it man, we love what we do, we love each other, and we put our boys first." With the program's first ever Sout...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly