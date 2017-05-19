Pearl River Central falls to Oxford 9-2, 5A State Championship on the line Saturday night

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils are closing in on a first-ever state championship. The PRC baseball team upended Oxford Tuesday night in Pearl.More >>
The Pearl River Central Blue Devils are closing in on a first-ever state championship. The PRC baseball team upended Oxford Tuesday night in Pearl.More >>
Southern Miss had a number of timely hits and received a solid pitching performance from J.C. Keys in defeating Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night at MGM Park in Biloxi.More >>
Southern Miss had a number of timely hits and received a solid pitching performance from J.C. Keys in defeating Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night at MGM Park in Biloxi.More >>