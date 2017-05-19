Pearl River Central falls to Oxford 9-2, 5A State Championship on the line Saturday night

Pearl River Central struck first but couldn't hang on, as the Blue Devils fall 9-2 to Oxford in game two of the 5A State Championship Series. With the series now tied at one apiece, Pearl River Central and Oxford face off Saturday at 7 pm with the state title on the line.

In the bottom of the first, Blue Devil sophomore and Ole Miss commit Hayden Dunhurst knocked an RBI single to right, scoring Tristan Schlottman to give PRC the 1-0 lead. However, the Chargers went on to score four runs in the 4th and didn't look back.

"That's high school baseball," PRC head coach Neil Walther said. "That's just gonna happen every once in a while. What we can't do is we can't let it affect us up at the plate. I thought that we had our chins in our chest a little bit and kinda feeling bad for ourselves, and that can't happen. I feel like if we change that, we (ought to) be alright for tomorrow."

In Walther's ten years as head coach at Pearl River Central, the Blue Devils boast a 9-0 record in game three playoff situations. These Blue Devils certainly hope that record improves to 10-0 tomorrow, as they go after their first state championship in program history.

