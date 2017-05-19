Magnolia House shrimp and grits recipe

Chef Kelly English joined us on the 4 O'clock Show to demonstrate how to make his famous shrimp and grits. This is his recipe from The Magnolia House in Harrah's Casino Biloxi.

5 Gulf Shrimp size 16/20

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tsp minced shallot

1 pinch creole seasoning

2 cherry tomatoes cut in half

1 pinch finely chopped thyme

2 cups Anson Mills cheese grist

1/4 cup Andouille sausage

1/4 cup white wine

1 tsp parsley chopped

1/2 lb cubed unsalted butter

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup olive oil

Heat olive oil in sauté pan. Toss in gulf shrimp and andouille sausage, cook for 2-3 mins. Toss in garlic, shallot, thyme and cook for 1 minute. Pour wine into saute skillet, toss in creole seasoning and let reduce almost completely. Toss in cherry tomato, parsley and remove from heat. Toss in butter cubes and begin to whisk until butter is in sauce form. Ensure that the creole butter sauce coats the back of a spoon for proper consistency.



The Grits:

1 wt qt Anson Mills Grits

4 fl qt water

1 lb unsalted butter

4 tbl kosher salt

1 lb mascarpone cheese

6 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

In a heavy bottomed pot, bring the water, butter, and mascarpone to a boil. Slowly whisk in the grits and cook thoroughly until creamy and cooked through. Season with salt and transfer to a holding pan to keep warm. Rehydrate with stock and butter as needed.