Man air lifted after two-vehicle crash

Man air lifted after two-vehicle crash

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy. 67 and Hwy. 605 in Harrison County on Friday afternoon.

One man was air lifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL with head and neck injuries. Another man was taken to the hospital with lower body injuries.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

