Helicopter called to two-vehicle crash in Harrison Co. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Helicopter called to two-vehicle crash in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The intersection at Hwy. 67 and Hwy. 605 in Harrison County will be closed until further notice while crews work a two-vehicle crash.

Details are limited at this time, but we do know a helicopter has been called in. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol are responding to the crash.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly