Several vehicles destroyed in Harrison Co. garage fire

A team of firefighters from several departments spent hours battling a large garage fire on Saucier-Lizana Rd. on Friday.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said six trucks and eighteen firefighters from four departments responded to the blaze just after midnight after the homeowners woke up and noticed the flames.

Sullivan said the garage housed five cars, several ATVs, a boat, a tractor, and a woodworking shop. The flames destroyed everything inside, including a camper trailer parked next to the shop.

Crews worked through most of the morning to extinguish the fire and had to bring in heavy equipment to reach hotpots after parts of the building collapsed.

Sullivan said investigators believe the cause of the fire was accidental, but they are still working to identify the source. No injuries were reported.

