Biloxi full steam ahead with Popp's Ferry Causeway Park

Foundations are being built for the new interpretive center and bait shop in the park. (Photo source: WLOX)

It’s a decades-long dream that's finally taking shape. Biloxi is moving full steam ahead on its development of the Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park.

“The 18,000 to 20,000 motorists that drive across the Popp’s Ferry Causeway right now are seeing a 30-year vision becoming a reality,” said Vincent Creel, spokesman for the City of Biloxi.

The 10-acre spot of land just west of the Popp’s Ferry Bridge is being transformed with a mix of human convenience and natural preservation.

“This goes back to 1986 when the city first bought some property out here, because the city knew it was going to be a great recreational area,” Creel added.

When all is complete, close to $6 million in public funds, which includes $4.7 million in BP settlement money, will be spent to develop the area, that will include nature walkways, kayak rentals, concession stands, and fishing piers.

There's a lot of progress for the two big ticket items for this park, both the interpretive center and the bait shop. Next week, the framing begins.

“The work we’ve done out here in the past was only a glimpse of what you’re going to see happen now,” Creel said.

That’s good news for those who use the developed part of the park. Michael Riebe likes to spend his time here fishing but has an appreciation for everything else.

“Just to walk around and see the area. See the beautiful water and the birds and everything. It's just fabulous,” Riebe said. “It’s just beautiful out here, and what they’re doing down there, they’re really improving the place.”

Janet Russell uses the area often when she's here from Tennessee visiting her mother. She likes the new development.

“Oh yes, it’s a wonderful thing,” Russell said. “Especially the restroom and be able to continue walking further than just to the end here, and the canoe, that's going to be wonderful.”

“I look at it that it’s going to be a great opportunity to be here where people will have a place to come and go and be able to go to the restrooms and do other things out here they would like to do,” said visitor Marvin Maxey.

The park should be up and running by April 2018.

