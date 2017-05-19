Jackson Co. medic named Acadian's EMT of the year

Acadian Ambulance has named a Jackson County paramedic as its EMT of the year. Tyler Niblett was honored at the annual Acadian Ambulance Medic Luncheon on Thursday.

The award recognizes EMTs who display “exemplary attitudes, tireless work ethic and dedications, and provide excellent patient care.”

Niblett, a native of Milford, DE, has been an EMT since 2015. It was a journey that started when his father died when he was just 14 years old.

“When I lost my father, I thought I would never recover. However, I did turn it around; instead of becoming engulfed in sorrow, I was determined to turn tragedy into motivation. Through this trial, I have learned that life is what you make of it. If you surround yourself with genuinely great people and continue to keep your head up and press forward, good things will always come your way,” said Niblett during his acceptance speech at the luncheon.

Niblett passed his National Registry of EMTs exam and 2015. He has been serving his community ever since.

“Tyler serves his community with passion, which can be seen in all that he does in his work, his volunteer service and his life,” said Jackson County Operations Manager Damon Wilson.

