Gulfport PD honors fallen officers

The Gulfport Police Department held its annual memorial service for fallen officers Friday morning.

Eight names were on the list of the fallen. Each name has a story. Those stories are told every year during this ceremony.

The men are honored with the placing of a wreath at the permanent monument in front of the police station, a rifle salute, and the playing of “Taps.”

“This could be passed off as just another ceremony, but to never let go of those lives that were sacrificed for our city is a very important thing, and that's why we take the time every year to spend with our community and recognize those officers,” said Police Chief Leonard Papania.

The ceremony concluded after remarks from Papania, Mayor Billy Hewes, and an official end of watch.

