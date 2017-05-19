Turning wetter this weekend - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Turning wetter this weekend

By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

After several days with generally low rain chances, wetter weather is on the way to the Gulf Coast region.

A slow-moving low pressure system and a cold front will be approaching our area this weekend, bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms. Most of this rain is expected on Sunday, perhaps during the morning hours.

Severe weather is not expected to be a issue in the WLOX area of South Mississippi. By the time Sunday wraps up, expect one to three inches of rainfall across South Mississippi with locally higher amounts possible.

"There will be two cold fronts," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "The first one moves through Sunday into Monday and we will stay rather warm and humid as it does."

"The second cold front will arrive in South Mississippi on Tuesday, bringing a few more showers and storms," Williams continued. "And we will actually notice drier and cooler air behind that one moving in for Wednesday and Thursday."

For exact timing on rain chances, be sure to check the latest local weather forecast. A great way to do that is with our free WLOX Weather App. You can get the most up-to-date forecast for your location anytime, anywhere.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

