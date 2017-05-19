Turning wetter this weekend

Two cold fronts on the way. First one on Sunday/Monday brings rain. Second one on Tuesday/Wednesday brings brings rain followed by pleasantly cooler & drier air.

While most won't see rain on Friday, it looks wetter for Saturday and Sunday.

Generally, one to three inches of rainfall expected across the WLOX area of South Mississippi by Sunday's end, based on Friday's forecast.

After several days with generally low rain chances, wetter weather is on the way to the Gulf Coast region.

A slow-moving low pressure system and a cold front will be approaching our area this weekend, bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms. Most of this rain is expected on Sunday, perhaps during the morning hours.

Here's how our wet weekend should shape up. Exact timing not set in stone. Check the @WLOX Weather App for updates. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/27PdO1cPJH — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) May 19, 2017

Severe weather is not expected to be a issue in the WLOX area of South Mississippi. By the time Sunday wraps up, expect one to three inches of rainfall across South Mississippi with locally higher amounts possible.

"There will be two cold fronts," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "The first one moves through Sunday into Monday and we will stay rather warm and humid as it does."

"The second cold front will arrive in South Mississippi on Tuesday, bringing a few more showers and storms," Williams continued. "And we will actually notice drier and cooler air behind that one moving in for Wednesday and Thursday."

2 cold fronts on the way: 1st one Sun/Mon brings rain. 2nd one: Tue/Wed brings rain followed by pleasantly cooler & drier air. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/YQt9aDoyNO — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) May 19, 2017

For exact timing on rain chances, be sure to check the latest local weather forecast. A great way to do that is with our free WLOX Weather App. You can get the most up-to-date forecast for your location anytime, anywhere.

