Gulfport wins extra innings thriller over Tupelo 4-3, force game

Gulfport wins extra innings thriller over Tupelo 4-3, force game three to decide championship

Admirals celebrate their win in game two (Courtesy: WTVA) Admirals celebrate their win in game two (Courtesy: WTVA)
PEARL, MS (WLOX) -

For the second straight game, Gulfport and Tupelo tussled into extra innings in the 6A South State Championship series. Thanks to a walk-off run on a throwing error, the Admirals survive with a 4-3 victory in the ninth inning of Game 2. Game 3 set for Saturday at 4 pm. 

