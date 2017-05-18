Gulfport wins extra innings thriller over Tupelo 4-3, force game three to decide championship

For the second straight game, Gulfport and Tupelo tussled into extra innings in the 6A South State Championship series. Thanks to a walk-off run on a throwing error, the Admirals survive with a 4-3 victory in the ninth inning of Game 2. Game 3 set for Saturday at 4 pm.

Pearl River Central back home practicing in between games one and two of the 2017 5A State Championship series.

Even after getting back from Trustmark Park around 1 am Wednesday, the Pearl River Central Blue Devils refuse to rest on their laurels as they get in a light practice on their home turf in Carriere. "We're never satisfied," said Pearl River Central sophomore and Ole Miss commit Hayden Dunhurst. "We're always working hard and we gotta love it man, we love what we do, we love each other, and we put our boys first." With the program's first ever Sout... More >>