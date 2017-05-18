Gulf Coast Oyster Festival gives back to 2 organizations

Gulf Coast Oyster Cook-off and Festival gives two checks to organizations on the coast. (Photo source: WLOX News)

On Thursday, two organizations received generous donations from the organizers of the inaugural Gulf Coast Oyster Cook-off and Festival.

The Nativity School Foundation and Back Bay Mission both received $1,000 each during an event at the Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport.

The donations were made possible thanks to the proceeds made from the April festival. Island View Casino Resort's head chef and staff were honored for their winning entries.

"Our second annual oyster cook-off, which is Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 back at the Biloxi Green. We expect on Friday night....bigger country acts. We expect more restaurants," said Glenn Mattina.

"Back Bay Mission is very grateful for this donation. This is just us coming together to strengthen our community," added Laura Payne with Back Bay Mission said.

Mattina says event organizers also plan on giving to charities again next year.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.