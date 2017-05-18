Former jailer pleads guilty to having sex with inmate

When his ex told him to move out, prosecutors say Willie Robinson decided to not just leave but to also burn the house down.More >>
When his ex told him to move out, prosecutors say Willie Robinson decided to not just leave but to also burn the house down.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A former Jackson County Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of unlawful sexual activity.More >>
A former Jackson County Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of unlawful sexual activity.More >>
Two state lawmakers filed a lawsuit claiming Gov. Phil Bryant's orders to cut $20 million in funding for public education are unconstitutional. That lawsuit was filed this week by the Southern Poverty Law Center.More >>
Two state lawmakers filed a lawsuit claiming Gov. Phil Bryant's orders to cut $20 million in funding for public education are unconstitutional. That lawsuit was filed this week by the Southern Poverty Law Center.More >>
The Biloxi Police Department hosted its annual memorial service Friday morning outside the public safety center on Porter Avenue.More >>
The Biloxi Police Department hosted its annual memorial service Friday morning outside the public safety center on Porter Avenue.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.More >>
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.More >>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.More >>