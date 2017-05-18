Former jailer pleads guilty to having sex with inmate

A former Jackson County Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of unlawful sexual activity.

Bradley Scott Davis, a former corrections officer, admitted to having sex with a female inmate inside the county jail in June 2016. He was an 11-year veteran with the sheriff’s department.

“Law enforcement swear to uphold the law when they take their oath and wear the badge,” said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. “There are many great members of law enforcement who serve the public and follow the law every day. It is a sad affair when one violates the honor of the badge.”

Sentencing for the 36-year-old has been pushed to a later date.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.