Diabetes patients awarded for maintaining health

On Thursday, at Memorial Endocrinology Clinic in Gulfport patients who have successfully managed diabetes with insulin for 10, 25, 50, or 75 years were recognized for their lifelong journey.

Patients were given awards by their doctor based on how long they have been using insulin. The doctor also gave out important facts about diabetes.

He says weight loss helps prevent the disease, but weight gain makes the chance of type two diabetes worst.

"Type one diabetes is a auto immune disease where the body's own immune system attacks the pancreas. Therefore the cells can no longer make insulin which is required for life," said Dr. Mark Borchelt with Memorial Endocrinology Clinic.

About one-third of all people with diabetes do not know they have the disease.

