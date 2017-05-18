Amber Alert generates reports on Coast

The Moss Point Family Education Center has a brand new look, and leaders are ready to show it off to scholars.More >>
Police in Ocean Springs are working an accident on Highway 90, near Bristol Boulevard.
There was a big shake up at the Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau on Thursday as the board voted not to renew the contract of its executive director.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
On Thursday at Memorial Endocrinology Clinic in Gulfport patients, who have successfully managed diabetes with insulin for 10, 25, 50, or 75 years were recognized for their lifelong journey.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon.
Parents, listen up: there's a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.
