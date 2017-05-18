Moss Point Family Education Center to host open house

The Moss Point Family Education Center has a brand new look, and leaders are ready to show it off to scholars.

The public is invited to attend an open house at 4924 Church St. on Saturday May 20 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The newly renovated center features a LEGO room, black light station, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) station, space/technology room, discovery centers, computers, reading lofts, and more.

The free educational facility is open to all school-aged children, and also provides a safe space for teenagers to hang out.

For more information visit www.mosspointschools.org.

