Waveland Police Department to serve as city's EOC

Hurricane season is on the way and officials officials across the Coast are preparing.

The new police department in Waveland doubles as an emergency operations center, and leaders working to make sure the facility is functioning as expected before the season begins.

"The exercise is going to allow us to put that to the test. We're going to put the rubber to the road, we're going to see what we missed. We're going to see what we need to do better and really try to be as ready as possible," said Police Chief David Allen.

The center will house government operations in emergency situations, and Allen is confident its physical makeup will make that possible.

"The building itself is a found FEMA 361 level shelter. The entire 15,000 square feet," Allen said.

FEMA P-361 is a guideline used for building safe rooms, and includes incredibly thick walls and glass. The garage doors are rated to withstand the impact of an 18 pound projectile traveling at 200 miles an hour.

Additionally, the building can also boast some of the highest technological features in any EOC. If a storm cripples the surrounding community, Allen says there's a plan in place.

"We're going to run on the generator for a couple of days, test the generator, test the internal water supply by cutting off city water," said Allen.

The generator can hold 3,600 gallons of fuel and the water supply can store 10,000 gallons of water. The extra measures will help the department ensure success so that after a storm passes, it's ready to roll right out and start taking care of the community.

The exercise to test the equipment will last for several days to make sure all features at the department are working as planned.

