Mississippi Forestry Commission cutting 75 jobs

The Mississippi Forestry Commission is eliminating 75 jobs statewide because of budget cuts. The commission will also undergo a major reorganization, consolidating the current seven districts into four new regions.

Both the job cuts and reorganization are due to a 16 percent cut in the commission’s budget, which amounts to a $2.67 million shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year.

Just last summer, the Mississippi Forestry Commission eliminated 25 positions because of budget reductions.

It’s not yet known how many of the job cuts will be in the Southeast District, which includes Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties.

“The decision to reorganize our districts was not made lightly. We are deeply saddened to lose these faithful employees and appreciate their years of service to the State of Mississippi,” said Charlie Morgan, State Forester.

Morgan wants to leave as many wildland firefighting “boots on the ground” as possible with the budget cutbacks.

Employees affected by the reorganization will be given the opportunity to apply for a limited number of positions within the new regions.

