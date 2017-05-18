CVB looking for new executive director

There is a shakeup at the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast office today. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the formation of a search committee to look for a new executive director.

Current Director Renee Areng, whose contract expired July 31, received an extension until Sept. 30. The vote to extend rather than renew the contract was 11-4.

Areng declined to comment. She has been executive director of the CVB since 2014.

