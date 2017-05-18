CVB looking for new executive director

6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.More >>
The Mississippi Forestry Commission is eliminating 75 jobs statewide because of budget cuts.More >>
There is a shakeup at the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast office today. The Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the formation of a search committee to look for a new executive director.More >>
This week, we honor Police officers who have died in the line of duty. It is important that we take the time to remember those who have lost their lives while protecting our communities. Police officers must have a very high standard of accountability for a job that can turn fatal.More >>
This is the fourth day on the job for 47-year-old Billy Lawson. He's been hired as the new economic development director for the City of Pascagoula.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
