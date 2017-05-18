WLOX Editorial: Remembering fallen officers

This week, we honor Police officers who have died in the line of duty.

It is important that we take the time to remember those who have lost their lives while protecting our communities.

Police officers must have a very high standard of accountability for a job that can turn fatal.

As they carry a huge responsibility, some even lose their lives.

It would be great if we were always safe without Police, but we need them.

There are 233 Mississippians named on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, far too many.

As we remember the fallen, we thank those who continue to serve and protect.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

