Pascagoula's new economic development director has a vision for the city

This is the fourth day on the job for 47-year-old Billy Lawson. He's been hired as the new economic development director for the City of Pascagoula.

He comes to the job with a unique vision, having spent the past 20 years living on the coast.

Prior to taking the job in Pascagoula, Lawson managed military housing along the coast. He earned an MBA from Upper Iowa University while serving in the Army.

Lawson said the first thing he noticed when coming to the city was the sense of teamwork among all the city departments. He believes tourism can play a key role in economic development in the city in the future, especially since the coast is now being marketed as one destination.

Another goal is to attract and keep small businesses in the city and develop the city’s expansive waterfront.

Lawson says a top priority is more recreational opportunities in the city. He considers that a quality of life issue.

As for the future of the city's main business corridor, Market St., he believes any progress in that area will come after a new administration takes office in July.

