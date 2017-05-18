Biloxi PD honors fallen officers

Those who have fallen include Officer David Higgenbotham, Officer Emery Wilson, Lt. Michael Meaut, and Animal Control Officer Nathan Mitchell. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Biloxi Police Department hosted its annual memorial service this morning outside the public safety center on Porter Ave. (Photo source: WLOX)

Honoring those who wear the blue uniform and remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Biloxi Police Department hosted its annual memorial service this morning outside the public safety center on Porter Ave.

Police Chief John Miller said those who protect and serve answered a "noble calling."

The chief presented roses to the family members of the four Biloxi officers who died in the line of duty.

Those who have fallen include Officer David Higgenbotham, Officer Emery Wilson, Lt. Michael Meaut, and Animal Control Officer Nathan Mitchell.

