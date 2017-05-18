MS AMBER ALERT: Car stolen with child inside

Kingston Fraizer, 6, was last seen in a gray Toyota Camry in Jackson overnight. (Photo Source: MBI)

A statewide amber alert is now in effect after a car was stolen in Jackson with a 6-year-old boy inside.

Our Raycom sister station WLBT reports investigators said Kingston Fraizer was inside a gray Toyota Camry bearing Mississippi license plate HYX 783 in a Kroger parking lot around 1:15 a.m. That's when detectives report at least one suspect stole the car and took off.

Fraizer was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants and black and gold tennis shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Fraizer or the Toyota Camry, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

