Pearl River Central back home, enjoying break in state championship action

Pearl River Central back home practicing in between games one and two of the 2017 5A State Championship series.

Even after getting back from Trustmark Park around 1 am Wednesday, the Pearl River Central Blue Devils refuse to rest on their laurels as they get in a light practice on their home turf in Carriere.

"We're never satisfied," said Pearl River Central sophomore and Ole Miss commit Hayden Dunhurst. "We're always working hard and we gotta love it man, we love what we do, we love each other, and we put our boys first."

With the program's first ever South State championship in tow, these Blue Devils continue to break new ground. Thanks to a thrilling 8-4 comeback win in game one against Oxford Tuesday, Pearl River Central can now clinch their first-ever state championship with a win this Friday.

"Yeah, we wish we would have played today," head coach Neil Walther joked about the break in between games. " But right now, they're just practicing and doing the same thing. (We) try to stay in a routine, just do the same thing every day and prepare for Friday."

At 27-11, Walther has his team firing on all cylinders, but the tenth-year head coach refuses to take the credit.

"(They are) just a tight-knit close group of kids who just play hard for each other and they buy into the system. They buy into what we're trying to do."

All this coming at a school where championships prove elusive. With their trip to Pearl, these Blue Devils became the first Pearl River Central squad to reach a state championship series since the 1960s. For this team and this community, a state title trophy is long, long overdue.

"They're all excited for us man," Dunhurst said. "I mean, we love it. We're doing it for them. We're trying to win this and bring this back to our school because it's what we do it for. They're supporting us 100 percent, giving us pep rallies and everyone's getting fired up for us. It's all for them, man. We're gonna bring it back for them."

The Blue Devils look to finish the job against Oxford with game two Friday at 1 pm from Trustmark Park.