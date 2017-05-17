Pearl River Central back home, enjoying break in state championship action

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils are closing in on a first-ever state championship. The PRC baseball team upended Oxford Tuesday night in Pearl.More >>
Southern Miss had a number of timely hits and received a solid pitching performance from J.C. Keys in defeating Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night at MGM Park in Biloxi.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers played an early game against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday and prevailed 6-3 at MGM Park.More >>
Ole Miss will be hosting the NCAA softball regional tournament this weekend - a home run for the school and softball fans. However, the NAACP is hoping for a strike out - they want the NCAA to move the games because of our state flag.More >>
