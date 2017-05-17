New vacation rental property available in Downtown Ocean Springs

The developers of Government Street Cottages redesigned a once-dilapidated property into a fully upgraded vacation rental with hundreds of thousands of dollars in upgrades. (Photo source: WLOX)

Visitors to Ocean Springs now have a new option for a place to stay. The developers of Government Street Cottages redesigned a once-dilapidated property into a fully upgraded vacation rental with hundreds of thousands of dollars in upgrades.

"The fact is, it was an unaddressed market. There was nothing like this here," said Owner and Operator JJ Harris. "With us being consumers as well, we came here from Gulfport and saw there was nothing like it here."

Harris said the space was repurposed into four different units.

"The target audience is people coming to downtown Ocean Springs from the Gulf South area, who would like to be close to Ocean Springs, and get an alternative to a traditional hotel."

The property is located at 1709 Government Street, right across from the Mary C, and within walking distance of Ocean Springs nightlife and festivals.

"We definitely believe in South Mississippi, and in the development of the tourism industry here in South Mississippi," Harris said.

Josh Drummond with Drummond Realty said, "About a year ago, the property was office buildings. I met with JJ and I said, 'JJ, I have this idea to turn it into vacation rentals because it doesn't work as an office place.'"

Drummond said the building was originally a home built about a century ago, then it became an office, and even had a turn as an apartment rental after Hurricane Katrina.

"This place has had trouble renting over the years because of the lack of visibility on the highway, so we thought it should be short-term vacation rentals. We saw a need for high-end, luxury vacation rentals for the city," Drummond noted.

Drummond said the total investment - from the building's purchase from an out-of-town owner to its current interior design - was about half a million dollars.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.