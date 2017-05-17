Ocean Springs family prays for a miracle for Sophia

Contrary to popular wisdom, an older, more experienced doctor may not always be the best choice.More >>
Maybe you think you're the life of the party after your third gin and tonic. Or maybe you worry you'll drink too much and turn into a "mean" drunk.More >>
The vast majority of U.S. child care centers are not fully prepared to handle the risks posed by a possible influenza pandemic, a new investigation warns.More >>
Many adults under 40 may not need to have routine cholesterol screenings, a new study suggests.More >>
If a woman's sex drive has waned to the point where she's distressed about it, or the issue is causing relationship problems, the medication dubbed "female Viagra" may help, a review of several studies suggests.More >>
In another step forward in the world of 3-D printed tissues, U.S. scientists report they've created a "bioprosthetic" ovary in a mouse using the technology -- and the mouse has given birth to healthy pups.More >>
More than half of eligible Americans traveling abroad don't get a measles vaccine, and a key reason is lack of concern about the disease, a new study finds.More >>
