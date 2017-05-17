Volunteers needed for Special Olympics at USM Gulf Park

The games will be held Saturday, June 10, at the Long Beach campus. (Photo source: Facebook/Special Olympics Mississippi)

The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus needs volunteers for the third annual Mississippi Coast Region Special Olympics Summer Games.

The games will be held Saturday, June 10, at the Long Beach campus. The deadline to sign up to volunteer is June 5.

Volunteers are needed to help out with the setup and logistics of the games and support the athletes competing.

More than 100 athletes are expected to compete in the event, which is a precursor to the Special Olympics of Mississippi’s fall games at Camp Shelby in October.

For more information about volunteering or to sign up, please call management and volunteer services specialist Devin Bellman at 228-214-3400.

