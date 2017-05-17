Mayor Gilich talks sand on Highway 90

Mayor Fofo Gilich addressed a large crowd in the food court of Edgewater Mall to talk about different projects the mayor's office currently has in the works. One in particular has to do with the sand wall. (Image Source: WLOX News0

Clearing sand from the roadway isn't her job, but it's something Edgewater Village resident Renae Breeland finds herself doing often.

“It's just dangerous, and my car has slipped many times trying to make that turn. If there was a car on the other side I probably would have hit them, slid into them. It's scary,” said Breeland.

The sand piles up on Edgewater Drive are a result of wind carrying the sand from the beach.

“The sand blowing across the highway, you know it looks like snow. Everybody has seen that....It's pretty bad,” said Breeland.

Biloxi's mayor agrees. Mayor Fofo Gilich addressed a large crowd in the food court of Edgewater Mall to talk about different projects the mayor's office currently has in the works.

One in particular has to do with the sand wall.

“You see the pictures over there, the seawall is nine steps deep in many places it's covered all the way up to sand almost to the second or first step,” said Gilich.

It's not a new issue, just one the mayor feels needs more attention.

“In the past, we've tried to do as much as we can do because it's a problem all the time every year,” said Billy Ray Allen with the city’s public works department.

It's a problem the county's sand beach authority is trying to combat. A $3.5 million sand re-nourishment project is under consideration.

The project would bring in about 200,000 cubic yards of fresh sand along eight sections of beach where erosion has become a real concern, and add more sand dunes, which seem to be a solution to helping keep the sand on the beach.

The last beach re-nourishment took place in 2008.

