Mayor Gilich talks sand on Highway 90

Mayor Tommy Schafer has apparently won reelection to another term in Diamondhead. The unofficial total shows Schafer with 1,127 votes and challenger Ernie Knobloch with 1,125.More >>
A picture of a Gulfport police officer stopping traffic to save an injured kitten on Hwy. 49 is trending on social media.More >>
Clearing sand from the roadway isn't her job, but it's something Renae Breeland finds herself doing often.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus needs volunteers for the third annual Mississippi Coast Region Special Olympics Summer Games.More >>
A man wanted out of Harrison County for two counts of child molestation was arrested Wednesday morning in Marion County.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
A Republican Alabama legislator is drawing criticism from members across the aisle after an email was circulated Wednesday in the House referencing monkeys, a term considered by many to be a racist slur against African Americans.More >>
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >>
The Principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant plans to resign from his position in June, according to a letter received by the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.More >>
