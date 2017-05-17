Gulfport cop saves injured kitten from oncoming traffic

A picture of a Gulfport police officer stopping traffic to save an injured kitten on Hwy. 49 is trending on social media. (Photo source: Facebook/Annie Glass Grinnell)

A picture of a Gulfport police officer stopping traffic to save an injured kitten on Hwy. 49 is trending on social media.

A driver captured the picture as Officer Mike Hauler got out of his patrol car, picked up the kitten that had been hit, and put it in his vehicle.

The little kitten didn't make it, but that hasn't stopped dozens of commenters from commending Hauler for his kind deed.

"God bless these civil servants that keep us safe and do polite stuff for the furry critters," one commenter wrote.

"Thank you for sharing this marvelous act of kindness and caring. So much negativity in the world today I love hearing about the good people," wrote another.

