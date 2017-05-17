NEW VIDEO ON GMM: P.G.T. Beauregard statue removed overnight in New Orleans

HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: A masked crew began the process of removing the P.G.T. Beauregard statue as a mostly peaceful crowd looked on, some waving Confederate flags. The work took crews about seven hours to get the statue off of its pedestal. We have video of the removal right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

Breezy south winds today will pull plenty of warm and humid air from the Gulf into our region. This will set the stage for isolated showers through Friday. Get the full forecast from Meteorologist Wesley Williams on GMM until 7 a.m.

