Pearl River Central beat Oxford 8-4 Tuesday night in Class 5A State Finals

Pearl River Central is trying to close out a Cinderella season. They surprised two-time defending Class 5A State Champion Oxford 8-4 Tuesday night in game one of the best-of-three series at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

At Monday's news conference in Pearl, Blue Devils head coach Neil Walther said his team wouldn't be nervous. He said they treat each and every game as the next one and said each series was starting over at zero and zero.

Well, his team is now 1-0 and Pearl River Central can wrap-up the Class 5A State Championship by beating the Chargers in game two beginning 1 p.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The Blue Devils exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a 4-2 deficit.

Eli Lee belted a two-run triple, Cade Lee smacked a RBI single, Zach Roussell hit a RBI double and Mason Treat treated Blue Devil fans with a RBI single.

Pearl River Central improves to 27-11 while Oxford fell to 31-6.

Coach Walther and his Blue Devils know it ain't over until they can get that second victory and are well aware that Oxford has the talent to comeback.

WLOX will be in Pearl on Friday where the Blue Devils will try reaching the top of the mountain in the Class 5A State Baseball ranks.

The Gulfport Admirals open the Class 6A State Championship series 7 p.m. Wednesday at Trustmark Park facing Tupelo.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.