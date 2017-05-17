No. 15 Southern Miss tamed the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 11-3 at MGM Park

Southern Miss (41-12) tied a regular season school record for most victories, matching the 2003 Golden Eagles baseball team. Southern Miss has now won 11 straight games and the regular season C-USA champs will be back next week when the conference tournament gets underway at MGM Park May 24-28.

Sophomore J.C. Keys gave up only one run on five hits in five innings with two strikeouts to pick up his third win against three losses.

LeeMarcus Boyd, Dylan Burdeaux and Matt Wallner each had two hits in the Southern Miss nine-hit attack.

Taylor Braley belted his 12th home run of the year with a three-run blast over the right field wall in the Golden Eagles five-run fifth inning.

Southern Miss will add six runs in the seventh to pull away from the Lions (34-17) who are coached by former Picayune High, PRCC and Tulane standout Matt Riser. His Lions have a good shot at landing a berth into the NCAA Tournament. Former Harrison Central Red Rebels pitcher Derrick Mount started the game for Southeastern Louisiana. He would give up only one run on 2 hits in three innings and four strikeouts.

The red-hot Golden Eagles travel to San Antonio to face UTSA in the final Conference USA series beginning 6 p.m. Thursday.

