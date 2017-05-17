Biloxi Shuckers used team baseball to defeat the Mississippi Braves 6-3 on Tuesday

Luis Ortiz was exceptional and played a key role in Biloxi ending a three-game losing streak to the Mississippi Braves on Education Day at MGM Park. A crowd of 3,800 fans, mostly school kids, watched the Shuckers get the job done. Ortiz didn't post a win, but he surely was dominating by pitching five no-hit innings. He tossed six strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 2.57.

Matt Withrow (L, 1-2) got the starting call for the Braves and he would give up two runs, one earned in 5 1/3 innings. Javier Bettancourt came through with an RBI single in the bottom of the second to get the Shuckers on the board. His base hit drove home Dustin DeMuth.

Mississippi tied the game on a single through the left side of the infield by Luis Valenzuela.

Biloxi led 2-1 and pulled away with 3 runs in the top of the 7th, the first one off the bat of Blake Allemand. Leading 4-1 Michael Reed belted a deep fly ball to right field, Mauricio DuBon scored for a 5-1 Shuckers advantage.

Bettancourt would deliver his third home run on the season with a solo-blast in the eighth inning.

Nick Ramirez, who relieved Ortiz, posted his second win of the season.

Biloxi manager Mike Guerrero says beating a rival team in the South Division is always big.

"It's always important when you play teams in your division, trying to get as many wins as you can, "said Guerrero. "It was a total team effort and it's nice to see everyone give their all."



Blake Alleman says the Shuckers are gaining confidence with each passing week. "Coming from a place like Texas A&M I was fortunate to be there, work on winning plays and try to do the little things right that translate into W's, "said Alleman. " We've been doing that pretty well here lately. That's why we had success and we must try to keep doing that."

The Shuckers (20-19) are one game behind the Braves (21-18) and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (21-18) in the Southern League South Division standings.

The Braves and Shuckers close out the five-game series 6:35 Wednesday night at MGM Park.

