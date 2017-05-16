Gulfport congregation working to recover from church break-in

In Gulfport, members of the Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church are picking up the pieces after a burglar busted through their window and stole hundreds of dollars worth of donations. (Photo source: WLOX)

In Gulfport, members of the Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church are picking up the pieces after a burglar busted through their window and stole hundreds of dollars worth of donations.

Church leaders at Trinity Full Gospel Baptist on Dedeaux Rd. say someone broke into their building Tuesday around 10am. Bishop Amos Marshall said an eyewitness to the crime called him on his cell phone to let him know about it while it was happening.

"I was in Home Depot shopping for parts to work on the church when I got a phone call from a pedestrian saying someone was messing around the church," Marshall recalled. "When he called again, he said someone had busted the window out."

Bishop Marshall said the caller recognized the person he saw breaking in and gave that name to police.

"He's been here several times in our church," Marshall noted. "The police turned around and said they encountered him and he was trying to get arrested yesterday. He said he had lost his job and had no place to stay, so then he came to the church."

Bishop Marshall said he's helped the suspected burglar out in the past.

"I helped him get job and a place to stay," Marshall said. "I gave him my personal bike, so he could go to work. My feelings are that it won't stop me from helping other people, but it won't stop me from pressing charges on him."

Bishop Marshall said it will take some time to repair the damage, but he's keeping the faith that his church will move forward with a swift recovery.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.