King wins mayoral runoff in Moss Point

Mike Favre has defeated incumbent Les Fillingame in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Bay St. Louis.More >>
Mike Favre has defeated incumbent Les Fillingame in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Bay St. Louis.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Diamondhead residents will have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out who will be the city's next mayor. After Tuesday night's vote count, just one vote separates Incumbent Tommy Schafer (1124) and Ernie Knobloch (1123).More >>
Diamondhead residents will have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out who will be the city's next mayor. After Tuesday night's vote count, just one vote separates Incumbent Tommy Schafer (1124) and Ernie Knobloch (1123).More >>
Mario King has defeated Billy Knight Sr. in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Moss Point.More >>
Mario King has defeated Billy Knight Sr. in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Moss Point.More >>
In Gulfport, members of the Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church are picking up the pieces after a burglar busted through their window and stole hundreds of dollars worth of donations.More >>
In Gulfport, members of the Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church are picking up the pieces after a burglar busted through their window and stole hundreds of dollars worth of donations.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland said three people are dead and a girl has been injured following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland said three people are dead and a girl has been injured following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>