King wins mayoral runoff in Moss Point

Mario King has defeated Billy Knight Sr. in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Moss Point.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, King received 1,279 votes to Knight's 1,180 votes. But with a vote count so close, and absentee and affidavits still left to count, there remains a slim chance that could flip.

If King remains the winner, he will appear on a crowded ballot in the June 6 general election facing several candidates, including Republican John Moseley, Jr. and independents Tim Dubose, Wanda Williams, and incumbent Mayor Billy Broomfield.

See more results from Tuesday's primary runoff elections here>> http://bit.ly/2quQlUt

