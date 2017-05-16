Favre edges out incumbent in Bay St. Louis mayoral runoff - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Favre edges out incumbent in Bay St. Louis mayoral runoff

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

Mike Favre has defeated incumbent Les Fillingame in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Bay St. Louis.

Favre received 54 percent of the vote to Fillingame's 46 percent. That total includes additional absentee and affidavit ballots counted Tuesday night. 

Favre will face Republican Jeff Harding in the June 6 general election.

