Favre edges out incumbent in Bay St. Louis mayoral runoff

Mike Favre has defeated incumbent Les Fillingame in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Bay St. Louis.More >>
Mike Favre has defeated incumbent Les Fillingame in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Bay St. Louis.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Diamondhead residents will have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out who will be the city's next mayor. After Tuesday night's vote count, just one vote separates Incumbent Tommy Schafer (1124) and Ernie Knobloch (1123).More >>
Diamondhead residents will have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out who will be the city's next mayor. After Tuesday night's vote count, just one vote separates Incumbent Tommy Schafer (1124) and Ernie Knobloch (1123).More >>
Mario King has defeated Billy Knight Sr. in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Moss Point.More >>
Mario King has defeated Billy Knight Sr. in a runoff to win the democratic nomination for Mayor of Moss Point.More >>
In Gulfport, members of the Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church are picking up the pieces after a burglar busted through their window and stole hundreds of dollars worth of donations.More >>
In Gulfport, members of the Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church are picking up the pieces after a burglar busted through their window and stole hundreds of dollars worth of donations.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.More >>
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.More >>