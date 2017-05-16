Schafer hopes Diamondhead comes together after contentious mayoral race

The process to complete tabulating Tuesday night’s election results is going on right now at Diamondhead City Hall. (Photo source: WLOX)

Mayor Tommy Schafer has apparently won reelection to another term in Diamondhead. The unofficial total shows Schafer with 1,127 votes and challenger Ernie Knobloch with 1,125.

The results were read by Chairman of the Republican Executive Committee Ty Necaise before a crowd of about 50 people in the city council chambers of Diamondhead City Hall.

"You know, it's been a long road, and I hope we put Diamondhead on a good track moving forward. That's all I've got to say right now," Schafer said shortly after the results were announced.

Schafer said he didn't expect the margin of victory to be so narrow, but restoring unity in his city will definitely be a priority following the contentious mayoral race.

"I love this little town, and will do whatever I can to move us forward," Schafer said. "The voters all had their say, and I hope Diamondhead moves forward as a cohesive unit. It's a good little town. It's a great place to live, and I love being here."

Knobloch, a city council member at large, was gracious in defeat. He congratulated Schafer on the win.

"I guess the people have spoken," Knobloch told WLOX News Now. "Expected it to be close. Hoped it would be a little closer from my point of view, the other way, but two votes, I don't know that there's anything that can be done."

Knobloch said he had no problem with the people charged with the task of counting and auditing the election returns. Necaise said the result could be certified as early as Wednesday night.

