One vote separates Diamondhead mayoral candidates; Winner to be decided by affidavit votes

Diamondhead residents will have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out who will be the city's next mayor. After Tuesday night's vote count, just one vote separates Incumbent Tommy Schafer (1124) and Ernie Knobloch (1123). Seven affidavits must still be counted, and those will determine the winner.

With no opposition in the June 6 general election, there will likely be a recount no matter who wins.

See more results from Tuesday's primary runoff elections here>> http://bit.ly/2quQlUt

Obviously I wish more of my people had turned out. Mayor Tommy Schafer of Diamondhead who clings to a one vote lead pic.twitter.com/p7xxT0Vwdh — Steve Phillips (@SPhillipsWLOXTV) May 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.