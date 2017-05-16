The process to complete tabulating Tuesday night’s election results is going on right now at Diamondhead City Hall. (Photo source: WLOX)

Mayor Tommy Schafer wins reelection in Diamondhead over challenger Ernie Knobloch.

Schafer held a one vote lead over Knobloch after Tuesday’s runoff election vote count. After affidavit ballots were counted Wednesday, the unofficial results show Schafer (1127) beat Knobloch (1125) by just two votes.

With no opposition in the June 6 general election, there will likely be a recount.

