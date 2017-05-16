Diamondhead mayoral race to be decided by affidavit votes

One former Ocean Springs city official has been cleared of alleged wrongdoing. Former public works director Andre Kaufman was accused of selling city-owned material for his own profit.More >>
The process to complete tabulating Tuesday night’s election results has started at Diamondhead City Hall.More >>
Crews working to remove the P.G.T. Beauregard monument removed the statue featuring the former Confederate General on his horse and the front of the pedestal featuring his name, title, dates of birth and death.More >>
The multimillion-dollar Mississippi Aquarium is now under construction in downtown Gulfport. Proponents say it will be an economic game changer.More >>
On Keesler Air Force Base, it was once called the McBride Library. When Air Force cutbacks forced the library to close, a new plan of action was put into place to save the building and repurpose it.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
