Diamondhead mayoral race to be decided by affidavit votes

The process to complete tabulating Tuesday night’s election results has started at Diamondhead City Hall.

A committee is currently doing an overall audit of the election. That committee is confirming the numbers on the tabulating tape. It’s confirming ballot counts. It’s reviewing the sign in books.

After Tuesday night's vote count, just one vote separates Incumbent Tommy Schafer (1124) and Ernie Knobloch (1123). Seven affidavits must still be counted, and those will determine the winner.

The next step is to unseal the affidavit ballots and determine if they should be added to the total.

The city clerk expects the affidavit ballot review to begin around 11:00. After that, the city will announce the winner.

With no opposition in the June 6 general election, there will likely be a recount no matter who wins.

Obviously I wish more of my people had turned out. Mayor Tommy Schafer of Diamondhead who clings to a one vote lead pic.twitter.com/p7xxT0Vwdh — Steve Phillips (@SPhillipsWLOXTV) May 17, 2017

