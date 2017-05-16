Downtown Gulfport drawing attention nationwide

Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Gavin Baily of Nettleton, Mississippi.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Gavin Baily of Nettleton, Mississippi.More >>
Ole Miss will be hosting the NCAA softball regional tournament this weekend - a home run for the school and softball fans. However, the NAACP is hoping for a strike out - they want the NCAA to move the games because of our state flag.More >>
Ole Miss will be hosting the NCAA softball regional tournament this weekend - a home run for the school and softball fans. However, the NAACP is hoping for a strike out - they want the NCAA to move the games because of our state flag.More >>
The excitement over a rocket engine test at Stennis Space Center died down when the test was put on hold Tuesday afternoon. Officials tell us an apparent problem with fuel inlet pressure caused the delay.More >>
The excitement over a rocket engine test at Stennis Space Center died down when the test was put on hold Tuesday afternoon. Officials tell us an apparent problem with fuel inlet pressure caused the delay.More >>
Gulfport officials are showing off a part of the city that's earning praise from all over the country.More >>
Gulfport officials are showing off a part of the city that's earning praise from all over the country.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>
In the wake of a two-vehicle wreck involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and injured multiple other students, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday that everyone in that small community has been affected by the loss.More >>
In the wake of a two-vehicle wreck involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and injured multiple other students, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday that everyone in that small community has been affected by the loss.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office says three people are dead and a girl has been injured following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office says three people are dead and a girl has been injured following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>