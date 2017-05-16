Downtown Gulfport drawing attention nationwide

The renovated alley with style has been getting attention from all over the country, earning awards and accolades, including its most recent national innovation award. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gulfport officials are showing off a part of the city that's earning praise from all over the country.

There is a lot to talk about, according to the folks in charge of Gulfport Main Street. An update is coming to downtown at 13th Street Jazz Bistro, which is right next to one of Gulfport's newest crown jewels, Fishbone Alley.

Gulfport Main Street Director Laurie Toups is looking forward to showcasing the work that's been done in recent months and years. She says much more is to come.

“We've got a really ambitious schedule. We've kicked off our third Saturdays just recently last month,” said Toups. “We're doing a lot of things every month here in Fishbone Alley, but not only Fishbone Alley. All over downtown, we've got a lot of interest in what's happening.”

Gulfport Main Street has won seven awards since Toups became director. She said she doesn't plan on slowing that down anytime soon.

