David Saunders won't return to coach PRCC football in 2017

On Tuesday Pearl River Community College President William Lewis announced that Wildcats football coach David Saunders won't return for the upcoming 2017 season.

"Coach Saunders is a good man and a dedicated football coach, "said President Lewis. "We thank him for his efforts and wish him every success in the future."

Lewis said a search to name a new head coach would begin immediately. Lewis added, "We will move carefully to identify a quality professional person as our next head football coach."

After only one season on the job in Poplarville, Saunders guided PRCC to 2 wins and 7 losses.

Saunders had been a key figure in NCAA investigations into the Ole Miss and University of Lafayette football programs where he had served as an assistant coach. Both university were hit with multiple NCAA penalties.

