Police need your help identifying storage unit burglar

Biloxi Police need your help identifying a man they say has been breaking into storage units overnight. The break-ins happened Saturday between 2am and 4am at a storage unit facility at 2312 Pass Road.

Investigators believe the burglar drives a Pontiac Vibe with a roof rack and one working headlight. They described him as a white man with brown hair, and released several surveillance photos from the storage facility showing him carrying away items.

If you think you know who this man is, or have any information that could help investigators find him, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

You can also give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

