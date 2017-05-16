Some areas of MS waters open year round for shrimping

This section is south of the Intracoastal Waterway and east of the Gulfport Shipping Channel. (Photo source: WLOX)

Shrimpers are eagerly awaiting opening day of shrimp season in South Mississippi.The latest updates on the industry were presented Tuesday morning at the Commission on Marine Resources meeting.

While the Department of Marine Resources didn't officially open shrimp season yet, there is new legislation that may have shrimpers smiling. A certain section of Mississippi territorial waters is now open to commercial and recreational shrimping all year long.

This section is south of the Intracoastal Waterway and east of the Gulfport Shipping Channel. As for the other sections, the commission gave the DMR authority to open the season once the shrimp have reached a certain size.

"Our scientists will continue to sample. When the count for shrimp reaches 68 count per pound, then we'll release that information to the public and open the season. We think that opening will look very similar to what it has in the past. First part of June, likely, but we'll let the sampling speak for itself," said DMR Executive Director Jamie Miller.

Once open, seasonal shrimping areas will remain open through April of next year.

