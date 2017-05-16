Repurposed library reopens as activity center at Keesler

Two years after closing, the ribbon was cut on the new McBride Commons on Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

On Keesler Air Force Base, it was once called the McBride Library. When Air Force cutbacks forced the library to close, a new plan of action was put into place to save the building and repurpose it.

Two years after closing, the ribbon was cut on the new McBride Commons. The building is now a one-stop shop for Air Force families and defense department employees who work on Keesler.

The building is named after Air Force Maj. Edward Ernest McBride, who was killed in action in 1968 during a flying mission over Laos.

Inside, there's a state of the art kitchen, an arts and crafts center, a printing area, a children's reading room, a game center, and computer stations.

Members of the McBride family attended the ribbon cutting Tuesday and said they were proud that his legacy will live on. Airmen who walked through the doors for the first time were equally impressed, saying the McBride Commons will be a great asset to Air Force families, especially those who have spouses on deployment.

