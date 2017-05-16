Former jail nurse pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of inmate

A former nurse at the George County Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2014 death of an inmate Tuesday.

Carmon Sue Brannan worked at the jail as a registered nurse. She was accused of withholding medical treatment to William Joel Dixon, 29, who was found dead in his cell Sept. 24, 2014.

District Attorney Tony Lawrence said in court that Dixon was an insulin dependent diabetic, and Brannan failed to give him insulin, which led to his death.

Lawrence said Brannan saw Dixon multiple times over a nine-day period and never took the proper precautions to help him. She didn’t document Dixon’s treatment and illness while he was incarcerated and failed to track his vital signs like she was supposed to, Lawrence said.

Brannan reportedly told jail staff Dixon was faking illness and going through drug withdrawals.

Dixon’s family was visibly upset as prosecutors went over the evidence in court.

Based on the plea deal, Brannan is not admitting guilt but pleaded guilty to forgo a trial. She will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on June 22. Prosecutors recommended Brannan be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

She will remain out of jail on bond until that hearing.

