Former jail nurse pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of inmate

On Keesler Air Force Base, it was once called the McBride Library. When Air Force cutbacks forced the library to close, a new plan of action was put into place to save the building and repurpose it.More >>
On Keesler Air Force Base, it was once called the McBride Library. When Air Force cutbacks forced the library to close, a new plan of action was put into place to save the building and repurpose it.More >>
A former nurse at the George County Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2014 death of an inmate Tuesday.More >>
A former nurse at the George County Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2014 death of an inmate Tuesday.More >>
Voters in several coast cities will head back to the polls Tuesday for primary runoffs.More >>
Voters in several coast cities will head back to the polls Tuesday for primary runoffs.More >>
Calling all Parrotheads. Jimmy Buffett fans here on the coast can grab a drink at one of the singer's favorite watering holes.More >>
Calling all Parrotheads. Jimmy Buffett fans here on the coast can grab a drink at one of the singer's favorite watering holes.More >>
In 2015, the South Carolina legislature voted to remove and change the state flag because it bore a well-known symbol of the Confederacy.More >>
In 2015, the South Carolina legislature voted to remove and change the state flag because it bore a well-known symbol of the Confederacy.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>