COMING UP ON GMM: Voters head back to the polls

On Monday night Gulfport defeated Oak Grove 6-2 to claim the Class 6A South State title and trip to the State Finals facing Tupelo on Wednesday. The Class 5A South State champion Pearl River Central Blue Devils open the State Finals 7 p.m. Tuesday facing Oxford at Trustmark Park in Pearl.More >>
On Monday night Gulfport defeated Oak Grove 6-2 to claim the Class 6A South State title and trip to the State Finals facing Tupelo on Wednesday. The Class 5A South State champion Pearl River Central Blue Devils open the State Finals 7 p.m. Tuesday facing Oxford at Trustmark Park in Pearl.More >>
It was a landmark decision: Joshua Vallum sentenced to 49 years in prison for a federal hate crime. Vallum is already serving a life sentence for the vicious murder of Mercedes Williamson, a transgender woman. Local allies of the LGBT community say Monday's sentence gets them one step closer to real justice.More >>
It was a landmark decision: Joshua Vallum sentenced to 49 years in prison for a federal hate crime. Vallum is already serving a life sentence for the vicious murder of Mercedes Williamson, a transgender woman. Local allies of the LGBT community say Monday's sentence gets them one step closer to real justice.More >>
Placing flowers on a grave can be a comforting experience. But recently, visitors to Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs have discovered the vases on their loved one's graves are missing.More >>
Placing flowers on a grave can be a comforting experience. But recently, visitors to Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs have discovered the vases on their loved one's graves are missing.More >>
Three weeks away from the general election, the Ocean Springs mayor's race heated up Monday with new developments in the case of the stolen campaign signs.More >>
Three weeks away from the general election, the Ocean Springs mayor's race heated up Monday with new developments in the case of the stolen campaign signs.More >>
Gautier police have arrested two teens in relation to a weekend shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.More >>
Gautier police have arrested two teens in relation to a weekend shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>