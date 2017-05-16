Gulfport wins 6A South State Title & PRC takes on defending 5A State Champs Oxford

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils face two-time defending 5A State Champion Oxford.

Blue Devils head coach Neil Walther has guided his team to 26 wins and 11 losses and beat Hattiesburg 2 games to 1 to secure the South State title.

Coach Walther said, "Not only is it big for the program, it is sort of a validation for the way we have coaches them and try to get them to buy into a system."

PRC got to the state finals by beating Pascagoula, West Jones, Long Beach and Hattiesburg.

Hayden Dunhurst, the Blue Devils sophomore catcher and Ole Miss commit, is one of a host of players who have come through at various times to propel Pearl River Central to victory.

"It's a different guy each day who has been able to step up, "stated coach Walther. "We start off a new season, zero and zero. We did that with each series in the playoffs."

Pearl River Central and Oxford tonight at 7 at Trustmark Park.

The Gulfport Admirals came up with timely hits and pulled away from Oak Grove to claim the Class 6A South State championship Monday night on the Admirals home turf.

In the bottom of the first Castor Lee launched a solo-home run, his ninth on the season, to give Gulfport an early lead.

The Admirals would sail out to a 5-1 advantage by plating 4 runs in the bottom of the third, two off the bat of Dylan Ladner, who belted his 4th home run on the season.

Gulfport (32-4-1) beat the Warriors 6-2 in game three of the best-of-three series to advance to the State Finals facing Tupelo beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Admirals coach Jamie McMahon has done a super job this season. After 12 season, Gulfport has battled its way back to the State Finals.

